DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) met with local business owners, officials and rail union workers in Springfield on Friday. He will be calling for the passage of a 2023 Railway Safety Act.

According to the release, this bipartisan act would require two-person crews on trains, increase training, ensure rail carriers pay for wrongdoing, enhance safety procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials and support communities impacted by these rail disasters.

He called for the swift passage of this bill during a press conference held in Springfield, Ohio, not far from where a Norfolk Southern train derailed only a few weeks after another derailment in East Palestine.

This press conference was held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 24.