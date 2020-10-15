Sen. Brown announces more than $63 million for Ohio crime victims

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Thusday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Victims of Crime (OVC) has awarded two grants worth a combined $63,153,829 in funding to the State of Ohio to support organizations serving victims of crime, including victims of domestic violence, child and elder abuse, and human trafficking.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk of domestic violence incidents, as victims are isolated from family, friends, and support services. A recent report conducted by the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN) has found that the annual count of Ohio domestic violence fatalities has jumped by 35 percent in the last year, a stark contrast to a two-year decline in lethal domestic violence cases.

The awards, which are part of the Victims of Crime Act, include:

Victim Assistance Formula: $58,307,829 to enhance crime victim services in the state

$58,307,829 to enhance crime victim services in the state Victim Compensation Formula: $4,846,000 to enhance State Victim Compensation payments to eligible crime victims. VOCA compensation funds provide financial assistance to Federal and State victims of crime

“We have an obligation to victims and to help our communities recover from violent crimes, abuse, and other criminal activity. While these funds are good news for Ohio, there’s still more work to do,” said Brown. “That’s why, earlier this year, I urged my colleagues to increase the amount of money available for the Crime Victims Fund to the highest possible amount and pushed for all the funds from the program to go toward victims assistance programs. I’m continuing to work with my colleagues to ensure that Congress is doing all we can to help victims and communities across the country.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

To learn more about domestic violence and ways to prevent it, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.