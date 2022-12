RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — A semi-truck flipped on its side over the guardrail on Interstate 77 South, just past the Ohio Turnpike, Tuesday morning. It happened around 6 a.m.

Accident 77S past Turnpike. Police on scene. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 20, 2022

The right lane was blocked on I-77 and there were delays on the Ohio Turnpike in that area. The scene has since been cleared.

Accident 77S past Turnpike. Right lane blocked. Semi on its side over guardrail . pic.twitter.com/e4gNk5OUN4 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 20, 2022

According to the Richfield police department, no injuries were reported.