DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crash caused a portion of I-75 to be temporarily shut down early Friday in Ohio.

According to the authorities, an oversized semitruck reportedly struck the Lime City Road overpass bridge on at 1:45 a.m. Friday in Rossford. The strike prompted crews to close the northbound lanes of I-75 after the overpass experienced “significant damage”.

Crews with ODOT worked alongside ES Wagner, a contractor, to remove a part of the bridge deck and beams of the overpass over I-75 that had been damaged as a result of the crash.

A photo posted on social media by ODOT showed debris in the northbound lanes.

ODOT District 2 Deputy Director Pat McColley said in a statement, “I-75 is one of the busiest freight routes in the country and getting it back open as soon as possible is our goal, but we will not sacrifice safety for convivence. Please continue to avoid the area, use alternate routes, and be patient as we work to repair the damage done in this crash.”

The Bowling Green Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) said in a release that after the semi had hit the bridge, other vehicles came upon and struck the debris in the roadway.

The driver of the semi has been identified as 43-year-old Lavoris Ruth, of Miami Gardens, Florida. Police say in the release it is believed that Ruth did not stop after the crash, so a driver nearby followed him east of I-75 in the Ampoint complex and alerted authorities.

Ruth was taken to a hospital where he was checked out, cleared and later taken to the Wood County Justice Center. He was charged in Wood County with not having a valid operator’s license, driving an over dimensional vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash. The driver is reported to have not have a permit for his load.

During the time of the closure on I-75, the northbound ramp from the Ohio Turnpike on to I-75 was closed as well, troopers say.

The northbound lanes of the interstate reopened to drivers Saturday around 4 a.m., but Lime City Road is still closed, ODOT says.