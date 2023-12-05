COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A recent study revealed where Ohio stands in a list of the best and worst states to work in the country.

The study by staffing company Peak Sales Recruiting revealed Ohio didn’t rank among the best or worst states, but rather right in the middle: The study ranked Ohio as the 24th best state to work in the U.S.

Findings showed jobs grew by 1.7% annually, Gross Domestic Product grew by 1.3% annually, 14% of workers are in a union, and the average work week is 38.3 hours. Additionally, 13% of residents work from home, and the average commute time is 23.5 minutes.

The study named Oregon as the best state for workers. This can be attributed to its strong union representation (16.9%), short work week (an average of 37.8 hours) and solid growth rates for jobs (2.2%) and GDP (3.8%). Oregon was followed by New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Montana.

Mississippi is the worst state for workers, according to the study. Mississippi has the U.S.’s second-lowest job growth rate at 0.5%, and people there work an average of 39.7 hours per week. Mississippi was followed by Arkansas, Alabama and Louisiana.

While a single geographic region didn’t dominate the top 10 states for workers, the worst states for workers were mainly located in the South. The worst states for workers were characterized by high taxes, long work weeks, limited union representation and slow job and GDP growth.

“States that prioritize workers’ rights, provide remote work opportunities and maintain their cost of living tend to be more worker-friendly, allowing employees to lead more balanced lives and contribute to economic growth and stability,” the study said.

The study was conducted using the most recent data from the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Tax Foundation.

The company analyzed eight metrics to determine the best states to work, including job and gross domestic product growth, union representation, taxes, weekly hours worked, commute times, remote work and wages.