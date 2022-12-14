Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 17-year-old has been arrested after stealing a car, leading police on a chase and crashing into the basement of a Cleveland home Tuesday morning.

Parma police responded to the American Red Cross located on the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8:05 a.m. after a suspicious 2020 Hyundai Elantra was reported in their parking lot, according to a release from the Parma Police Department.

As police were speaking to the driver of the car, the teenager fled north on Pearl Rd., starting a police chase. He then crossed over Brookpark Rd. into Cleveland, the release said.

The suspect turned east onto Wetzel Ave., just north of I-480, where he drove into a street sign. He continued driving east on Wetzel Ave. before he lost control of the car and crashed into a home on the 4500 block of Wetzel Ave.

Residents of the home, a 25-year-old woman and her baby, were home at the time of the crash but neither of them were injured, the release said.

Police said the Hyundai involved in the chase was stolen out of Cleveland.

The suspect did flee the scene on foot after the crash, but police were able to arrest the teenager in the area of State Rd. and Brookpark Rd., the release said.

Police said the suspect suffered a compound fracture to his right arm during the crash. He was taken to Metro Hospital for treatment.

The suspect’s case will be forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court for criminal charges.