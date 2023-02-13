CLEVELAND (WJW) – Viewers from across Ohio witnessed strange lights in the clear night sky Sunday during the Super Bowl.

As seen in the video above, the lights appeared as a bright string.

Astronomer Jay Reynolds confirmed with FOX 8 there is a good explanation for the lights. They’re from Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX.

“It’s not a group of drones or Chinese balloons,” Reynolds said, referencing the recent flying objects shot down by the U.S. military.

This isn’t the first time the SpaceX satellites have lit up the night sky in Northeast Ohio, and Reynolds said we’ll probably be seeing more of them in the near future as SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, continues to launch more with the goal of bringing internet access to more areas.

Photo courtesy Sharon Kovats

Reynolds reminds everyone that when it comes to unidentified flying objects, it’s important to be objective but critical.

As the satellite’s orbits change, there’s a low chance we’ll see these exact ones soon, but it’s always good to keep your eyes peeled.