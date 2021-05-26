See a rundown cemetery in Ohio? This state department wants you to report it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing is encouraging families to report any concerning issues they spot at Ohio cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend.

The department said it has laws and guidelines for the maintenance and operation of cemeteries. These guidelines include cutting the grass at least once a month, removing trash and funeral flowers monthly, along with maintaining and repairing roads, buildings and fencing structures as necessary.

“Cemeteries are the final resting place for our loved ones, including our veterans, making them significant to our history,” said Anne Petit, superintendent of the Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing. “Our maintenance and operation guidelines help ensure Ohioans can honor the memories of the people they care about without any worry.”

The department said that if cemetery visitors notice those guidelines are not being met, they should bring it to the attention of the cemetery’s management.

If the issue cannot be resolved with cemetery management, you can file a complaint with the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission (OCDRC) by downloading a complaint form online or by emailing Web.Real@com.state.oh.us.