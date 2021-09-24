Security grant available for Ohio religious institutions, nonprofits, select schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Security grant funding is now available for religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools and nonprofit organizations in Ohio.

According to a release, Governor Mike DeWine announced that $4.25 million in grant funding is now available for safety and security enhancements. The Ohio’s Safety and Security Grant Program was developed by his administration.

“It’s important that we continue working together to collectively help protect entities that could be considered soft targets by those who are intent on causing harm,” said Governor DeWine. “By offering this grant funding, we hope to help eligible institutions invest in safety measures that will make their locations more secure and act as a deterrent to those with ill intentions.”

The funds will help cover eligible security improvements that assist organizations with the following:

Preventing, preparing for, or responding to acts of terrorism

To acquire or retain the services of a resource officer, special duty police officer, or licensed armed security guards

To purchase qualified equipment, including equipment for emergency and crisis communication, crisis management, or trauma

Crisis response to assist in preventing, preparing for, or responding to acts of terrorism

The deadline to apply for funding is Nov. 12. For more information on grants, visit the State of Ohio Security Grant webpage.