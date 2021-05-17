Secretary of State LaRose launches reelection campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday that he is running for reelection.
LaRose released the following statement following the announcement:
“When I took office in 2019, I made it my mission to do everything in my power to create a thriving democracy and prospering economy for all Ohioans.” said LaRose. “Despite challenges unlike any our state has ever faced, we helped Ohio entrepreneurs set all-time records for new business creation while finding new ways to connect them to the resources that can help them succeed. We also unequivocally delivered the most safe, secure, and accessible election in Ohio’s history. I’m proud of what we accomplished, and I’m excited to share my vision for the next four years with the voters of Ohio.”Secretary of State Frank Larose
