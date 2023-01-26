HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The second of two local Subway employees accused of making a bomb threat in order to get off work received his sentence this week.

Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex, will spend 18 months on probation as part of his sentence after being found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats. A Mercer County Court of Common Pleas judge handed down the sentence to Pope on Monday.

As part of his probation, Pope must submit to random drug and alcohol testing and may not be on the Walmart or Subway property on North Hermitage Road, where he had worked, according to court records.

Pope and a coworker, 19-year-old Skye Bowser, of Hermitage, turned themselves in to police in June on charges of threatening weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats and criminal conspiracy.

They were charged after the Walmart in Hermitage was shut down for a few hours after a bomb threat was found written in front of the men’s and women’s restrooms.

Police said Bowser confessed to the threats because Pope wanted to leave work early.

Bowser was sentenced earlier this month to 18 months of probation.