Search underway for missing Ohio teen

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT/NBC News) The search for a missing Ohio teen entered its third day Tuesday.

Maddie Bell, 18, was last seen leaving her house around 10:00 Sunday morning.

“She just yelled, ‘Mom, I’m going tanning,'” said her mother, Melissa Bell. “She always comes right back. She’s not one to be a minute late without calling or texting or letting me know not to worry.”

Forty-five minutes later, Maddie hadn’t returned. Melissa Bell said she waited another 15 minutes and then started texting and calling her daughter. She didn’t respond.

Melissa Bell said she looked on the “Find My iPhone” app and Maddie’s phone was showing up near the tanning place.

Melissa Bell said Maddie’s boyfriend was at the house and the two then decided to look for her. They spotted her car at the Good Shepherd Church across from the market.

“It was the only car in the parking lot. We pull in. Windows are up,’ Melissa Bell said.

She said the car was unlocked and she opened the door.

“I notice her phone laying in the car. Her keys are in the ignition and money that she had in the pullout thing was still there,” Melissa Bell said. “She’s a typical teenager. She would never leave that phone.”