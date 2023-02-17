DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a Butler County man with dementia who walked away from home and has failed to return.

Authorities say that 69-year-old Henry Cornist walked away from his home at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The incident took place in Butler County on Nohunta Court in Cincinnati.

You are asked to call 911 if you see Cornist. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.