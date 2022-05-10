CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are searching for a couple who was reported missing at Cowan Lake on Monday.

According to WLWT, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has been searching the lake and surrounding area. Regional Task Force 1 arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators reported that the couple was in town for an event at the World Equestrian Center. They were staying at the Cowan Lake campground.

WLWT said that dive teams have been searching the lake for them and their car.

According to police reports, detectives discovered a voicemail left on a friend’s phone where the woman was screaming saying they were drowning.

WLWT contributed to this story.

