Search continues for missing Port Clinton teen

(WJW) – 14-year-old Harley Dilly is both everywhere and nowhere in Port Clinton, as missing fliers adorn the doors of business across town.

Port Clinton police say Harley should have been on the way to school December 20 but he never made it there.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is working with police to help bring Harley home.

The reward for information leading to Harley’s safe return is 7 thousand dollars thanks to donations from many local business.

Harley`s mother posted on social media that she tries to stay awake every night waiting for him to return.

A hope this community has no plans of letting go.

Police say they continue to search for Harley and urge him to come home.

