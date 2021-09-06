Scioto County continues to have high COVID-19 transmission rate

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the latest total number of cases reported in the county to 8,759.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments say there are 1,255 active virus cases within the county. According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, health officials have reported a total of 525 cases within the last seven days.

One resident has been hospitalized since Sunday, Sept. 5, bringing the total of hospitalizations to 667 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say no additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported within the county, leaving the death total to remain at 101.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Scioto County continues to have a high level of community transmission of COVID-19. Currently, that rate is at 697.08 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Out of the 75,314 Scioto County residents, 28,586, or 37.96%, of residents are fully vaccinated.