Scioto County continues to have high COVID-19 transmission rate

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the latest total number of cases reported in the county to 8,759.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments say there are 1,255 active virus cases within the county. According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, health officials have reported a total of 525 cases within the last seven days.

One resident has been hospitalized since Sunday, Sept. 5, bringing the total of hospitalizations to 667 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say no additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported within the county, leaving the death total to remain at 101.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Scioto County continues to have a high level of community transmission of COVID-19. Currently, that rate is at 697.08 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Out of the 75,314 Scioto County residents, 28,586, or 37.96%, of residents are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after Saturday shooting

UPDATE: Alex Murdaugh shot in Hampton County, family attorney says

Thousands attend Kettering's Holiday at Home parade

A look at the Akron home explosion

‘Unknown phenomena’ caused ground to shake in Clarksville, police say

More News