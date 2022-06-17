GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — A proposed settlement has been reached in the case of a Black assistant principal who lost his job after complaining that his Ohio school district’s dress code enforcement discriminated against African-American students.

As a Groveport Madison High School assistant principal, Amon-Ra Dobbins took issue with enforcing a policy about students wearing durags while other dress code violations were ignored.

His contract wasn’t renewed, and he alleged racial discrimination and retaliation against him by the district.

The U.S. Justice Department says Dobbins would get $200,000 in back pay and damages under the settlement announced this week. Messages seeking comment were left for the district.