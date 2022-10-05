COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is taking a stand against a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education.

The Columbus board passed its own resolution Tuesday, in opposition to the proposal at the state board called “A Resolution To Support Parents, Schools, And Districts In Rejecting Harmful, Coercive And Burdensome Gender Identity Policies.”

“It’s about our students and really protecting who they are and letting our community know we support every student who is part of us,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair.

When Adair voted in favor of the local resolution at a meeting Tuesday, she said, “Yes, because hate has no place in our district.”

“It’s ugly and offensive,” said board member Eric Brown. “This resolution from (Ohio) board member Shea spreads harmful rhetoric.”

The resolution was introduced by Ohio Board of Education member Brendan Shea and opposes Title IX changes announced over the summer which includes protections for LGBTQ+ students from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.

“Women and girls like my three daughters stand to lose an awful lot with these regulations,” Shea said during a state board meeting last month. “Gender will become purely a matter of identity rather than objective fact.”

On the same day it was introduced, Columbus board members wore CCS shirts with pride colors and said they would craft their own resolution, which it unanimously approved Tuesday night. It’s in direct opposition to what’s proposed by the state board.

“I hope they really hear we are here to continue to fight, to fight against just blatant discrimination, hate, and injustice,” Adair said. “We are here to fight for all of our students around equity and inclusion and these are core values of who we are.”

The Ohio Board of Education meets next week. Brown said he plans to speak at that meeting.

The Columbus School Board’s resolution can be read below.