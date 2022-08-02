COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s a tradition almost as old as the Ohio State Fair itself: the Schmidt’s Restaurant & Sausage Haus concession stands on the fairgrounds.

After a two-year hiatus from a fully opened fair, Schmidt’s is celebrating more than 100 years at the fair. They have been part of the fair since 1914 making them the oldest vendor at the Ohio State Fair. In addition to that, they are seemingly the oldest family owned and continuously operated food stand at a state fair in the entire United States.

“It’s so special being 5th generation, to be a part of something that’s bigger than me is awesome,” said Schmidt’s brand ambassador Matt Schmidt. “And I’ve got three little girls and they’re 6th generation, so I hope they’ll be part of this. They will be. There’s no choice… like ‘you’re going to be working this for the next 15 years.'”

100+ years of Schmidt’s food sold at the fair by the number:

914,000 cream puffs

1,165,000 sausages

220,500 frankfurters

280,000 pounds of sauerkraut