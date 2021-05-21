ODH warns of Vax-a-Million scams: How you can spot a fake

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Lottery are warning Ohioans about scams that aim to impersonate the Vax-a-Million campaign.

Both agencies remind residents that you can enter the vaccine lottery in one of two ways: at www.ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. Its important not to follow links sent to you, and instead to type them into your internet browser yourself.

Vax-a-Million will not ask for your social security number when entering. It will ask for other basic contact information, like your name, email address and phone number, as well as date of birth to verify your eligibility. You will not be asked for payment information either.

The drawings will be announced by email, in the media, via text messages to those subscribed to Ohio Lottery texts and messages from your counties health department.

Some signs that the message you received might be a scam are:

Misspelled words

Incorrect grammar

References to a “sweepstakes”

The “from” email address looks suspicious

The URL listed is not ohiovaxamillion.com, or when you hover over the URL with your mouse, a different URL appears

The phone number listed is not 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)

As of Friday, May 21, millions of Ohioans have entered the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings.