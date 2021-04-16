SBA reminds Ohioans affected by May 2020 polar vortex of disaster loan deadline

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, icicles form on a citrus tree from a sprinkler system used to protect the trees from the freezing temperatures in Edinburg, Texas. There have been record subzero temperatures in Texas and Oklahoma, and Greenland is warmer than normal. Snow fell in Greece and Turkey. Meteorologists blame the all-too-familiar polar vortex. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding Ohio’s small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of the May 17 filing deadline for federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for last May’s polar vortex.

Specifically, the polar vortex and extreme cold event that took place from May 7 to 13, 2020.

The loans are available in the following counties:

Coshocton

Delaware

Fairfield

Franklin

Hocking

Knox

Licking

Muskingum

Perry

Pickaway

This SBA EIDL program covers eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. Apart from aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years. SBA officials stress that the loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

Those interested can apply online here. SBA officials ask that applicants apply under declaration “# 16677.”

Once completed, applications can be mailed to:

U.S. Small Business Administration

Processing and Disbursement Center

14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155