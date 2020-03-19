SBA Administrator approves Ohio’s application for Economic Injury Disaster Loan program

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The Small Business Administration’s Administrator on Thursday approved Ohio’s application to qualify for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, allowing critical resources to reach the state’s small businesses and nonprofits.

Small businesses can now apply for up to $2 million in low-interest loans at this website.

“This is good news for Ohio’s small businesses and nonprofits. This quick approval is critical to ensure that our small businesses and nonprofits have the necessary economic support to overcome the significant challenges created by this public health crisis. This funding is designed to help them weather this storm and the resulting economic fallout,” said Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown in a joint statement.