HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Rumpke truck overturned in Hamilton County overnight.

The Loveland-Symmes Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of West Loveland Avenue in Loveland around 3 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered an individual in an overturned Rumpke garbage truck in the parking lot of the Loveland Dairy Whip.

2 NEWS reached out to Rumpke regarding the incident and to find out how the driver is doing.

“We appreciate the quick response of the Loveland Fire Department who assisted with getting our driver safely from the truck,” a Rumpke representative said. “Fortunately, our driver appears to be uninjured and did not seek medical treatment.”

Rumpke says the company is investigating to find out the reason behind the truck overturning.