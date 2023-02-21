COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The tallest rooftop bar in Columbus opens its Downtown doors on Tuesday.

Stories on High, a cocktail bar that sits atop the 28th story of the newly-developed Hilton Columbus Downtown, will welcome guests with a selection of spirits, wine, sake and seafood, according to a Hilton spokesperson. From two terraces, Stories on High-goers will get a 360-degree view of the city.

Hilton Columbus Downtown renderings of Stories on High (Courtesy: Hilton)

Christian Coffin, general manager of the Hilton hotel, told NBC4 in October that his team hopes the combination of the rooftop bar and hotel — the largest in the state of Ohio with 1,000 rooms and 75,000 square feet of meeting space — will give the Cap City more opportunity for big-name events.

“To be more competitive with the cities that we compete with, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, [etc.], we need a tighter hotel package so that people can come and not have to Uber or take shuttle transportation to other area hotels,” Coffin said.

Stories on High is located at 404 N. High St. and is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.