Breaking News
Huber Heights medic hit by car in Dayton
1  of  2
Live Now
Opening statements begin in Skylar Richardson trial Florida feeling the impact as Hurricane Dorian heads north

Roller coaster stolen from Ohio fairgrounds

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stolen Roller Coaster

Stolen Roller Coaster in Union County, Ohio (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office in Union County, Ohio is looking for help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a roller coaster ride last week.

A Go-Gator carnival ride was reported stolen on Aug. 28 from the Union County Fairgrounds in Marysville. The coaster was on a purple and green trailer and has alligator-designed train cars, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The roller coaster’s trailer had a rear license plate, 22-1246A and is registered in Maine.

Authorities are looking for a white Dodge RAM 2500 (or larger) pickup truck with a flat bed that has no visible front plate. The truck was seen on a traffic camera with the roller coaster hitched to the back of it. The truck was spotted by the camera at the intersection of State Route 21 and Mill Road on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7:10 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Kevin Rigano at 937-645-4110/krigano@co.union.oh.us or Lt. Mike Justice at 937-645-4130/mjustice@co.union.oh.us.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS