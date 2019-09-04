Roller coaster stolen from Ohio fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office in Union County, Ohio is looking for help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a roller coaster ride last week.

A Go-Gator carnival ride was reported stolen on Aug. 28 from the Union County Fairgrounds in Marysville. The coaster was on a purple and green trailer and has alligator-designed train cars, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The roller coaster’s trailer had a rear license plate, 22-1246A and is registered in Maine.

Authorities are looking for a white Dodge RAM 2500 (or larger) pickup truck with a flat bed that has no visible front plate. The truck was seen on a traffic camera with the roller coaster hitched to the back of it. The truck was spotted by the camera at the intersection of State Route 21 and Mill Road on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7:10 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Kevin Rigano at 937-645-4110/krigano@co.union.oh.us or Lt. Mike Justice at 937-645-4130/mjustice@co.union.oh.us.

