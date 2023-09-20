COVINGTON, Ky. (WDTN) — The Roebling Bridge near Cincinnati was shut down overnight for yet another threat.

According to our partners at WLWT, police began shutting down the bridge shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers on both sides of the Ohio River searched for danger and the roadway was reopened less than an hour later.

Wednesday’s incident marks the fifth closure of the bridge in a week.

On Sept. 13 and 17, the bridge was closed for alleged hoax bomb threats. The FBI is currently investigating to find out who is responsible.