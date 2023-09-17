COVINGTON, Ky. (WDTN) — Both sides of the Roebling Bridge are closed once again for another reported bomb threat.

According to our sister station WLWT in Cincinnati, the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge in Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky is completely shut down in both directions. Covington police told WLWT that the department believes it is a hoax, but is investigating to ensure the safety of the bridge.

Our sister station says the FBI and Homeland Security are leading the investigation.

Early Wednesday morning, the same bridge was closed due to a reported bomb threat. The bridge reopened on Wednesday to traffic.

“Please avoid the area of the Roebling Suspension Bridge,” said the Covington Police Department. “Crews are actively investigating a threat similar to last week’s. If you are headed to the Bengals game, you may need to plan on using an alternative route.”

The Bengals are scheduled to take on the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.