COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio lawmakers are responding to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday.

While abortion remains legal in Ohio for the time being, several pieces of pending or blocked legislation could quickly alter access to abortion services in the Buckeye State.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) released the following statement:

This decision returns abortion policy to the place it has always belonged: to the elected policy branches of government. Roe was poorly reasoned, a doctrine of shifting sands that invited perpetual litigation. We will continue to debate this issue. But passion is not a license to violence. I call again on my federal colleague, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and my fellow states’ attorneys general to publicly commit to holding violent protesters accountable under the law, no matter which side they are on.” Republican AG Dave Yost

State senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) and State Representative Jenna Powell (R-Arcanum) both said they celebrate the decision.

My strong Catholic faith, combined with thirty years as a practicing physician, drives my belief that every life should be valued. Since my election to the Ohio House in 2015, the Ohio General Assembly has passed more significant legislation to defend unborn children and protect their right to life than at any time since the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling in 1973. Today, we celebrate the court’s decision to rule in favor of the sanctity of human life, and our work continues. As Chairman of the Senate Health Committee, I will work with my colleagues and our legal counsel to ensure we uphold the Constitution and protect the unborn. As we review the opinion, and look ahead, we are mindful that being pro-life is about more than just protecting a baby’s right to live, it is also about providing support for pregnant women and parents, reducing financial barriers for adopting families, reprioritizing federal funding for family planning organizations and providers—the list goes on. Of all of my legislative accomplishments, I am most proud of the work we have done in Ohio to protect life and I remain committed to doing so. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City)

Today’s decision is a historic victory in the fight to protect unborn babies across Ohio and our nation. The Court’s decision empowers states to defend the God-given rights of our unborn sons and daughters. Every unborn child has the right to life. Thousands upon thousands of innocent lives were tragically ended in the decades since the Court’s wrongful decision in Roe. These lives did not have to end. I am thankful the Court’s decision in Dobbs finally rights Roe’s historic wrong. I have introduced the ‘2363 Act,’ which offers protection to the 2,363 unborn children killed every day through abortion. I urge my fellow Ohioans and my colleagues in the Statehouse to support this urgent legislation. The pro-life movement is strong today, and so is the Ohio House Pro-Life Caucus. We will analyze this decision and continue our commitment to defending the rights of the unborn here in our state. Work remains to be done with our state laws, and I remain willing and ready to collaborate with my colleagues on this issue in the coming weeks. Jenna Powell (R-Arcanum)

Lt. Governor Husted (R) also released the following:

As we transition as a nation from Roe to Dobbs, we all need to do our best to understand and respect the heartfelt, genuine differences of opinions among our families, friends, neighbors and communities. Being an adoptee who started life in a foster home, my own experience helped shape my views on this issue. I’m here today because my birth mother chose life and put me up for adoption, which I know could not have been an easy decision for her. My prayer for all of us is this collective experience will build a more compassionate nation that values life. Lt. Gov. Husted

But not all lawmakers were happy with the decision. Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH 13th District) called the decision disastrous in his statement on Friday.

Today’s disastrous decision is the largest case of government overreach in my lifetime. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court is gutting a long-established right in order to put politicians between women and their doctors. Even worse, this ruling gives the green light to those here in Ohio who have introduced legislation that would deny women access to potentially lifesaving care and threaten to put women and doctors in jail. We saw this coming, which is why as a member of Congress I’ve voted repeatedly to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, only to watch it die in the Senate along with so many other bills that would protect health care and help women and families. It’s clear the Senate is not working the way it’s supposed to and Ohio women will pay the price. It has never been more important that we expand our pro-choice majority, end the filibuster, and pass legislation to protect the fundamental right to an abortion.” Tim Ryan (D-OH 13th District)

The Ohio Democratic Party also released a statement condemning the decision, and pushing Ohioans to action.

Ohioans’ fundamental right to reproductive care, including abortion and birth control, is on the line in this year’s election. This disastrous decision lays squarely at the feet of Ohio Republicans – from J.D. Vance to Mike DeWine to extremists in the statehouse – who have spent years working to strip women of their basic rights and enacting new, cruel restrictions that would punish survivors of rape and incest. It is critical that Ohioans elect Tim Ryan, Nan Whaley and pro-choice Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in November who will protect the right to abortion. We will continue to fight so that women can make these personal decisions with their doctors and without unwanted and unnecessary interference from politicians. This November, Ohioans will take their outrage to the polls and defeat the extremist Republicans who gutted our freedom to choose.” Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters