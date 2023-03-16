DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We are learning more about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s expansion plans in Cleveland.

The iconic museum in downtown Cleveland says it will connect the venue to Lake Erie with a new harbor walkway.

The expansion also includes a new building next to the plaza designed to host more events and exhibits.

The project has not been approved, but Cleveland’s Downtown Design Review Advisory Committee has recommended giving the green light to move forward.

No timeline has been given for the potential renovations.