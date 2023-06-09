COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A road is closed after another train derailment in Columbiana County.

According to police, the train derailed at the intersection of East Friend Street and Fitzpatrick Alley in Columbiana just before 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police said two Youngstown and Southeastern Railroad train cars went off the track, but all the cars were empty.

Employees stopped the train and unattached three cars at the East Friend Street crossing.

Officials are working to bring equipment to get the cars off the tracks.

No injuries were reported.

East Friend Street is currently blocked and is expected to remain so until officials are finished removing the cars from the tracks.

A neighbor who was home said he heard a noise but thought it was the normal sound of a train.

“My mom calls me and goes, ‘What’s going on in front of your house?’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ She goes, ‘You have a train derailment.’ ‘No, I don’t?’ I looked out the window of my front door, didn’t see anything. Opened the door and go, ‘Oh, yes I do,'” said Columbiana resident Jason Gilpin.