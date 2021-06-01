Riverside to receive over $1.8 million in OWDA loans to update waterlines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) announced $6.5 million of low interest loans to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, improving water quality for Ohioans.

Montgomery County is set to receive over $1.8 million at 1.5% for 20 years for the construction of 14,000 feet of waterline along Lynnhaven Drive and Meyer Avenue in Riverside.

Five other Ohio communities will also receive OWDA’s loans: