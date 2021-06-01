Riverside to receive over $1.8 million in OWDA loans to update waterlines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) announced $6.5 million of low interest loans to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, improving water quality for Ohioans.
Montgomery County is set to receive over $1.8 million at 1.5% for 20 years for the construction of 14,000 feet of waterline along Lynnhaven Drive and Meyer Avenue in Riverside.
Five other Ohio communities will also receive OWDA’s loans:
- Cuyahoga County is receiving $438,279.00 at 1.5% for 20 years for the construction of 1,200 feet of force main sewers and improvements to the Richmond Forbes pump station in the Village of Oakwood to extend its useful life
- The Village of New Waterford in Columbiana County is receiving $227,795.00 at 2.00% for 5 years for the design of 35,000 feet of sanitary sewer to replace aging sewers along E. Main Street, Creek Road, Allendale Avenue, Pinewood Drive, Boardman Street, and Front Street
- The Village of Perrysville in Ashland County is receiving $86,400.00 at 2.00% for 5 years for the design of Phase 2 waste water treatment plant improvements, including replacement of pumps, disinfection equipment, metering, standby generator, and 1,700 feet of sanitary sewer along Pleasant Street
- Stark County is receiving $574,388.00 at 1.5% for 20 years for the construction of 5,000 feet of waterline along Casern and Magadore Avenues in Lake Township to eliminate dead ends
- The City of New Albany in Franklin County is receiving $3,325,210.00 at 1.00% for 20 years for the construction of 2,350 feet of sanitary sewer and 5,600 feet of waterline south of the intersection of SR 161 and Beech Road to provide service to the southeastern portion of the Industrial Business Park