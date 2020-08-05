Reyes backs Bieber pitching with homer in 4-2 Indians win

Indians Reds Baseball

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) tosses the ball to first as Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez (7) reaches for an RBI single in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Shane Bieber overcame two solo home runs to pitch into the eighth inning, Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Reyes capped the Indians’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit with his first homer of the season after hitting 37 with San Diego and Cleveland last year. His shot in the eighth inning to deep right-center field against Nate Jones followed a leadoff walk by Carlos Santana.

The Indians played their third consecutive game without manager Terry Francona, who continues to undergo tests in Cleveland for a gastrointestinal condition. There is no timetable for his return. 

