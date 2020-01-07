Reward for info on missing Port Clinton teen up to $16K

(CNN) – Port Clinton police are still looking for Harley Dilly.

The 14-year-old was last seen on December 20 leaving for school but he never arrived.

Police said $16,100 have been raised for a reward in this case.

Last month they originally offered $7,000 for information leading to Harley’s safe return.

Authorities say the money doubled in part due to money collected on a GoFundMe page by people in the community and across the country.

