Reward for info on missing Port Clinton teen up to $16K

(CNN) – Port Clinton police are still looking for Harley Dilly.
The 14-year-old was last seen on December 20 leaving for school but he never arrived.
Police said $16,100 have been raised for a reward in this case.
Last month they originally offered $7,000 for information leading to Harley’s safe return.
Authorities say the money doubled in part due to money collected on a GoFundMe page by people in the community and across the country.
