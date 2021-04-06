Revised ‘Stand Your Ground’ law goes into effect Tuesday in Ohio

(WDTN) – The new version of Ohio’s “Stand Your Ground” law goes into effect Tuesday.

The revised law removes the “duty to retreat” requirement before a gun owner can use lethal force in self-defense. It also expands places someone can fire a gun, from in the person’s home or vehicle, to include anywhere they have a legal right to be.

The bill passed with strong Republican support in December and was signed into law by Governor DeWine in January.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley criticized the changed and said, ” It will make Ohio less safe for everyone, especially African Americans. This is the sort of legislation we get when we prioritize politics over people.”