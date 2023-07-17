DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new program is launching in Ohio to provide resources for survivors of human trafficking.

The Human Trafficking Victim Services Directory is a searchable database of agencies and programs offering emergency, transitional, residential and other services to victims and survivors.

“Those who are getting out of ‘the life’ are already facing considerable obstacles in their healing journeys,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement Monday when the program was announced.

“We want to do what we can to expedite their connection with the services they need and to ensure that the service agencies are vetted. This directory both streamlines the search process for survivors and leads them to reputable help.”

Yost said that he believes the directory will grow more valuable to survivors over time as more resources are added.