Report: Six Flags proposes merger with Kings Island owner Cedar Fair

(WDTN) – Six Flags has approached Cedar Fair with an offer to merge the two companies, according to a report from Reuters.

Neither company would confirm or deny the report. The merger would unite two of the largest amusement park operators in the country. The Reuters reports also states that a deal is not certain, but that Cedar Fair is considering the offer.

Cedar Fair owns Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, Kings Island in Mason, and nine other amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, and an indoor water park throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Six Flags owns 26 parks across the country, as well as Mexico and Canada.

Read the Reuters report here.

