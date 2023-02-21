GAMBIER, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuition fees for a college in Ohio are the highest among private schools in the United States.

According to new research from U.S. News and World Report, Kenyon College in Gambier has the highest tuition fee among private colleges for the 2022-23 school year. The tuition fee for the small liberal arts college in Knox County is close to $67,000.

Kenyon College was established nearly 200 years ago and has a undergraduate student-body of less than 2,000, according to the U.S. Department of Education. It’s tuition price is close to $650 higher than that of the second most-expensive school, Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Notable alumni of Kenyon include President Rutherford B. Hayes, Supreme Court justice William Rehnquist, and actors Paul Newman and Allison Janney.

The least expensive school according to the study is Boricua College in New York City, which has a tuition fee of just over $6,000.

Private College State 2022-23 Tuition Price Kenyon College Ohio $66,490 Franklin & Marshall College Pennsylvania $65,844 Tufts University Massachusetts $65,222 Brown University Rhode Island $65,146 Colorado College Colorado $65,028 Vassar College New York $64,800 University of Southern California California $64,726 Colgate University New York $64,290 Boston College Massachusetts $64,176 Amherst College Massachusetts $64,100 Data courtesy of U.S. News & World Report