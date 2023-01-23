YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side woman was cited for a child endangering charge Sunday after reports said a man found her 4-year-old son wandering in the snow wearing only a diaper.

Casey Jackson, 38, is expected to be arraigned on the first-degree misdemeanor charge later Monday in municipal court. She was released on a citation after police were called about 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Humbolt Avenue by a man who said he was walking at East Boston and Homestead avenues when he found a boy in the snow wearing only a diaper.

Reports said the man took the boy to his home and found some clothes for him to try and keep him warm before calling 911. About five minutes after the man found the child, reports said Jackson called 911 and told police her son had been missing for about an hour.

Police responded first to the Humbolt Avenue home and the boy was taken by ambulance to Akron Children’s Hospital Boardman Campus to be examined. While there, a worker for the Mahoning County Children Services Board took custody of the child, reports said.

Reports said police visited Jackson’s home in the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue, where she was issued her citation. Reports noted her home was clean and all utilities were in working order.