(WKBN) – A former fan favorite of the Cleveland Browns is recovering and off the ventilator after a swimming accident that he had last week in Florida.

Fox News is reporting that former Browns running back Peyton Hillis is “on the road to recovery” after an update Wednesday from his girlfriend, Angela Cole.

Reports said that Hillis saved his children from drowning in the ocean.

“A hero. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital. Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day,” said Cole.

Hillis was in the ICU and is recovering from issues with his kidneys and lungs.

Hillis played seven seasons in the NFL. In addition to Cleveland, he also spent time with the Broncos, Giants, Chiefs and Buccaneers until he retired after the 2014 season.

Hillis had his best season with the Browns in 2010 when he rushed for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hillis also caught two touchdown passes that season for Cleveland.

He was the Madden NFL 12 video game cover athlete upon the game’s release in 2011.