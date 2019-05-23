Report details impact of Ohio craft beer industry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The craft brewery business in Ohio had nearly a $1 billion economic impact on the state in 2018, according to a report released by the Ohio Craft Brewers Association and Silverlode Consulting.

Our friends at the Dayton Business Journal say that the report detailed jobs, wages, taxes, and economic output in and around Ohio.

In 2018, 300 breweries were included in Ohio’s craft beer industry and was responsible for 8,341 jobs, $261.4 million annual earnings, $124 million in state and local taxes paid, and $53 million in federal taxes paid.

The West Region, which includes Dayton, had a $34 million economic impact.

You can read the full report below:

