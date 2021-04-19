Rep. Steve Stivers to step down from Congress in May

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Representative Steve Stivers announced Monday that he will be stepping down from Congress to take a new position.

Stivers said on Twitter that he will be leaving his current position on May 16 to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

“For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District,” said Stivers.

