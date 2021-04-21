Rep. Plummer to introduce law enforcement accountability, transparency bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — State Representative Phil Plummer (OH-40) will soon introduce legislation aimed at increasing accountability and transparency in law enforcement.

Governor Mike DeWine announced this bill during his Wednesday coronavirus briefing. He said the bill would do the following:

Establish a peace officer oversight board similar to oversight boards in other professions

Establish a use-of-force database

Establish an officer-discipline database

Require the independent investigation of officer-involved critical incidents

Establish an independent, sustainable funding source for law enforcement training in Ohio

“Once an independent funding source is secured, we need to mandate minimum continuing professional training hours in the area of use of force, de-escalation, and implicit bias,” said DeWine.