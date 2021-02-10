Rep. Mike Turner reintroduces bill to provide incarcerated people with Medicaid before release

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner partnered with Democrat Congressman Paul Tonko (NY-20) to reintroduce the Medicaid Reentry Act Wednesday.

The act would provide Medicaid access to incarcerated people in Ohio and throughout the U.S for the 30 days before their release.

“This change establishes a foundation for treatment during incarceration, which law enforcement officials and medical providers both agree will address a growing problem contributing to recidivism and the opioid epidemic,” said Turner’s office in a release.

Turner released the following statement on the announcement:

After many years of persistent advocacy, today I partnered with my colleague, Democrat Congressman Tonko to reintroduce the Medicaid Reentry Act, which will provide a pathway to access addiction treatment during incarcerated individuals’ transition to society. Incarcerated individuals are 129 times more likely to overdose and die relative to the general population, and this devastating problem has undoubtedly worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, Congressman Mike Turner

The bill was first introduced in 2017. For more information, click here.