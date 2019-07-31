Rep. Antani: Sales tax holiday permanent, bill would expand provisions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – State Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) was in Dayton Wednesday to discuss the upcoming sales tax holiday on school supplies, saying that he has two bills in the state legislature that would expand the provisions of the holiday.

The State of Ohio’s tax free weekend, which happens every first weekend in August, allows people to buy school-related supplies, items, and clothing without sales tax.

After being a test pilot for three years, the sales tax holiday became permanent in 2018. Rep. Antani hopes that residents in the Miami Valley will take advantage of the weekend-long event.

“Now that the law is permanent, we hope to see increased usage by residents,” Rep. Antani said. “We know that citizens weren’t sure in the past of whether there would be a sales tax holiday. We now know, rest assured, that for every year to come, there will be a sales tax holiday on the first weekend in August.”

Rep. Antani says the sales tax holiday is a win-win for both retailers and middle class families.

“It’s a win for the retail business community, which will increase sales. We also know that many people in Dayton are employed in the retail business,” Rep. Antani said. “This is a sales tax cut for middle class families. We know that if you have two kids going to school, you’re going to spend hundreds of dollars every year on school clothing and supplies. And over the 12 or 16 year period that your kids or going to schools, that’s thousands of dollars.”

There are two bills in the House that Rep. Antani is sponsoring, he said, that would expand the provisions of the sales tax holiday, expanding the clothing threshold from $75 to $100 and the supplies threshold to $100 from $20.

The reasoning behind the higher cost limit is due to the rising cost of supplies for high school students, such as graphing calculators, Rep. Antani said. Included in the expansion would also be tablets and laptops, which are increasingly being used in schools.

Rep. Antani’s other bill having to do with the sales tax holiday is not school-related. It would put a sales tax holiday on Energy Star appliances, in addition to the school supplies.

