COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The reopening of Ohio’s economy will start with its healthcare system.

>>> Live updates on the plan to reopen Ohio’s businesses amid coronavirus pandemic <<<

On May 1, all procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital can resume, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.

On May 1, we will have a healthcare opening. Remember, we slowed non-essential procedures down b/c we needed to make sure: that we had enough



➡hospital beds

➡PPE

➡social distancing



Again you've done a great job. The hospitals aren't full. But we still need more PPE. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 27, 2020

DeWine said dentists and veterinarian offices can also return to “full steam ahead” with their procedures.