SEAMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.

The Tranquility Wildlife Area in Adams County opened Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

A new backstop and side berms were installed as well as a covered shooting area, ADA walkways, a parking lot and 25 and 50-yeard ranges that have a space for handgun and rifle shooters.

A permanent restroom is under construction.

The Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range is a Class B unsupervised rifle and pistol target range. All visitors to Class A, B, or C public shooting ranges age 18 and older are required to purchase an annual shooting range permit ($24), an annual shooting range permit and hunting license combo ($29.12), or a one-day shooting range permit ($5). All options are available at hunting and fishing license outlets, at wildohio.gov, or via the HuntFish OH mobile app. Permits are not sold at the Tranquility Wildlife Area shooting range.

Shooters aged 17 and under do not need to purchase a permit but are required to be accompanied by a permitted adult.

Visitors will be asked to check in when they get there with a smartphone or via paper.