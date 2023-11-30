DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s once again time to renew dog licenses in Ohio. The process varies depending on what county you live in.

2024 dog licenses will be available beginning Dec. 1. Dogs must be licensed for the 2024 calendar year by Jan. 31, 2024.

Licenses can be purchased in the county in which you reside. Prices vary depending on each county.

Find your county’s dog licensing information below:

County Website Auglaize auglaizecounty.org Butler butlercountyohio.docupet.com Champaign auditor.co.champaign.oh.us Clark clarkcountyauditor.org Clinton clintonoh-auditor.ddti.net Darke darkecountyanimalshelter.com Greene greenecountyohio.gov Logan co.logan.oh.us Mercer mercercountyohio.org Miami co.miami.oh.us Montgomery mcohio.org Preble preblecountyauditor.org Shelby co.shelby.oh.us Warren wcauditor.org

Licenses can typically be ordered online, by mail or by phone. Check your county’s options on the websites above.

Ohio law states all dogs over three months of age must be registered. If moving from out-of-state, a license must be purchased within 30 days.

Some counties offer free licenses for dogs aiding those with disabilities.