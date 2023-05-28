DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Seven years ago, the beloved gorilla Harambe died at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Cincinnati.

On Saturday, May 28, 2016, a 17-year-old gorilla named Harambe was in his exhibit known as Gorilla World at the Cincinnati Zoo. A 3-year-old boy had gotten inside of Harambe’s enclosure, beginning to interact with the gorilla.

Our partners at WLWT reported that a team member had determined the boy was in “life-threatening danger.” Zoo officials ended up killing the beloved gorilla.

Following Harambe’s death, fans of the late gorilla were wanting more in honor of the animal. He was mock-nominated for President of the United States, had a request for the hometown to be renamed and for his face to be an addition on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial statue in South Dakota.

The Cincinnati Zoo changed the barrier to one much taller. After the death of Harambe, the exhibit was closed for a period of time, but has reopened.