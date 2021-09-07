Remains of Max Soviak returning to Ohio this week, public procession details announced

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The body of Navy Corpsman Maxton ‘Max’ Soviak, one of the United States military members killed in terror attacks during the Afghanistan evacuation, is coming back to Northeast Ohio later this week.

Officials announced Monday that Soviak’s remains are scheduled to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, and a public procession is to follow.

Soviak was 22 when he was killed in a suicide bombing at a Kabul airport on Aug. 26. A Berlin Heights native, the community has already held several events in his honor.

Wednesday’s procession is set to start as a private event from the airport, but members of the public can join on U.S. Route 250 from the Stecker Road intersection no later than 11:30 a.m.

Then the procession will continue as follows (as laid out by officials):

Head to State Route 113 East

Go through Village of Milan, passing Edison High School where Soviak graduated

Then north on Berlin Road to West Main Street in Berlin Heights

East on West Main Street to South Street (State Route 61)

South on South Street to Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home

Only official vehicles are allowed to park at the funeral home, and everyone else will be directed to move along State Route 61.

“All members of the community are invited and encouraged to pay their respects to Corpsman Soviak and his family along the entire public processional route. Please exercise caution if parking along a road right-of-way to ensure that your vehicle is entirely off of the traveled portion of the roadway,” Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said in a statement regarding the procession.