CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will be making his theater debut this fall.

According to our partners at WLWT, Votto will be lending his voice to the Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati for its upcoming production of “The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition.”

The first baseman has been cast as the “French Narrator” in the show, but he won’t be performing live as his narrations will be prerecorded.

Votto is fluent in French, reported WLWT, making him the perfect fit. He was born in Toronto, Ontario, and grew up in the city of Etobicoke.

The musical will debut at the Taft Theater located at 317 E. 5th St. in Cincinnati from Oct. 14-23. Click here to purchase tickets.